Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

