Robert W. Baird Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $105.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.28.

DOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. 11,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

