Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 245,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

