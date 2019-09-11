Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

