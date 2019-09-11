RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,444. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

