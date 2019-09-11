RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $97.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.