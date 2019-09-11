RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,114,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 38.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:FDT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 1 year low of $1,047.39 and a 1 year high of $1,245.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

