RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 380 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,968. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

