Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,500 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Hill-Rom worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,962,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 211,643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2,111.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 217.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

