Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James River Group by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on James River Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.49.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

