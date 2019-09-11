Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.94 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of W W Grainger worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 252.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 115.6% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 17.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.07. 121,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.85. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $361.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

