Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

TER traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,026. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $397,408.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.