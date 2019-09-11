Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Magellan Health worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 156.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN remained flat at $$63.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

