Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.45% of Utah Medical Products worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTMD traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

