Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,860 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,347.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 176,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 169,477 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $212.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

