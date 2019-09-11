Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryerson by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

