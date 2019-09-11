Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Up 0.4%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.03, approximately 7,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter worth $431,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

