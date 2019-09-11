SafeCoin Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $88.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00817403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00223821 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011084 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

