Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($151.16).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of EPA SAF traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €139.35 ($162.03). 1,047,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €129.60. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

