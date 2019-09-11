savedroid (SVD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $509,434.00 and $37.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

savedroid Token Profile

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

