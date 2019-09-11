Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 160.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.