Schroder Investment Management Group Has $167,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

