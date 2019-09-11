Schroder Investment Management Group Has $211,000 Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,458. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

