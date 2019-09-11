Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 231,965 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

