Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,168,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 122,482 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $374.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.