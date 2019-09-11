Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $61,000 Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.66. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

In related news, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $469,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

