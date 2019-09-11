Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,538 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

