Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 174,230 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,170,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 125,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,927,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,052. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $109.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

