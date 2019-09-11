Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 25,704 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $148,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20,263.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. 462,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,327. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

