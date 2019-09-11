Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.29). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,519 shares of company stock worth $11,919,491 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after buying an additional 69,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. 579,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,476. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

