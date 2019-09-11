SEC (LON:SECG) Trading Down 6.3%

Sec SpA (LON:SECG)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), 6,836 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEC Company Profile (LON:SECG)

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

