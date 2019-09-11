Seeyond Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 92.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,321. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.