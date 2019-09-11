Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,418,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 1,989,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

