Seeyond Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.93.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.