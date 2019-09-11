Seeyond Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $3,997,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE MCK traded up $5.88 on Wednesday, reaching $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,892. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

