Seeyond Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 346,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

