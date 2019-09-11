Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $731,336.00 and approximately $946.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00208513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01179774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.