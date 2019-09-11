SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $0.97. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.