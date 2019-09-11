Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.40.

Shares of SHW traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.65. The stock had a trading volume of 170,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.60 and its 200 day moving average is $463.99. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $539.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,703. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

