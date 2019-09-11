Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,764,000 after buying an additional 684,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after buying an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shopify by 76.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after buying an additional 219,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,201.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,457,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.38. 85,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,615. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $409.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -559.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $286.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mackie raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.92.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

