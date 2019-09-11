Short Interest in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Declines By 45.5%

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,785,500 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 17,963,600 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CVRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,433. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen lowered Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.28 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,819.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 297,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,809 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.