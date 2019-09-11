Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Increases By 54.8%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the July 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,176. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.61% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

