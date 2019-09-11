SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.58, 176,111 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 171,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul G. Savas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

