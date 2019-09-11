Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,338. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.43 and a twelve month high of C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of $899.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.69, for a total value of C$170,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,048,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,744,826.40. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$498,000. Insiders have sold 206,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,406 in the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

