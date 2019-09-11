Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 34.8%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) was down 34.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 624,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 365% from the average session volume of 134,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

