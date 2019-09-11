Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 662,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,770. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

