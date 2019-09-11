Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $452,958.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

