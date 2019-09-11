Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,554,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,397,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,747. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $183,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,149. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.