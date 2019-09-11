Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $7.70. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

About Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

