Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,666.44

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,666.44 and traded as high as $1,899.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,898.50, with a volume of 1,958,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($20.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,899.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,666.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

